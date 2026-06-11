Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Director Marc Andreessen Sells 567,827 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) Director Marc Andreessen sold 567,827 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $19,357,222.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,945,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,490,061.23. This trade represents a 12.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 325.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.34. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.37.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $478.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $455.21 million. Samsara had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business's revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Samsara by 7.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,801,787 shares of the company's stock worth $141,617,000 after acquiring an additional 252,681 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Samsara by 13.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,786,790 shares of the company's stock worth $66,558,000 after acquiring an additional 214,793 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Samsara by 184.2% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180,153 shares of the company's stock worth $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 116,767 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Samsara by 290.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 64,704 shares of the company's stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 48,127 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Samsara by 9,688.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 65,778 shares of the company's stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 65,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Samsara from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Samsara

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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