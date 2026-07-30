Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider Adam Eltoukhy Sells 3,653 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $127,672.35. Following the sale, the insider owned 425,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,856,546. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,653 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $135,161.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 2,039 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $65,411.12.

On Monday, June 22nd, Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,614 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $51,986.94.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,473 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $165,339.33.

Samsara Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE IOT opened at $38.82 on Thursday. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.21, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $478.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Samsara had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 3.32%.Samsara's revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Samsara

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsara this week:

Positive Sentiment: Technical signals turned bullish: Samsara recently reclaimed its 50-day moving average of approximately $34.01 and crossed above its 200-day moving average near $31.43. These widely followed levels may attract momentum investors and support the recent advance. Samsara reclaimed the 50-day moving average Samsara crossed the 200-day moving average

Samsara recently reclaimed its 50-day moving average of approximately $34.01 and crossed above its 200-day moving average near $31.43. These widely followed levels may attract momentum investors and support the recent advance. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals continue to support the story: Samsara’s latest quarterly results exceeded estimates, with revenue of $478.84 million, up 30.5% year over year, and earnings per share of $0.17 versus the $0.13 consensus. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $45.33, above the recent trading range.

Samsara’s latest quarterly results exceeded estimates, with revenue of $478.84 million, up 30.5% year over year, and earnings per share of $0.17 versus the $0.13 consensus. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $45.33, above the recent trading range. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is substantial: Major investors including Baillie Gifford, Vanguard, Goldman Sachs, Brown Advisory and State Street increased their positions in the latest reported quarter. Institutions collectively own about 96% of IOT shares, which can provide support but may also contribute to volatility if large holders adjust positions.

Major investors including Baillie Gifford, Vanguard, Goldman Sachs, Brown Advisory and State Street increased their positions in the latest reported quarter. Institutions collectively own about 96% of IOT shares, which can provide support but may also contribute to volatility if large holders adjust positions. Negative Sentiment: Executives reported sizable sales: CEO Sanjit Biswas and insider John Bicket each sold roughly $9.5 million of shares in July 21 transactions, substantially reducing their individual holdings. Both also sold approximately 61,000 shares the following day. Chief Accounting Officer Benjamin Kirchhoff sold $36,192 of stock, while Adam Eltoukhy sold $127,672. All reported transactions were executed under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, reducing their value as signals of current management sentiment, but the volume of selling could weigh on investor confidence. Biswas sale filing Bicket and Eltoukhy sale filings

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Samsara by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Samsara by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Samsara from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Samsara

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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