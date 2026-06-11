CocaCola (NYSE:KO) EVP Jennifer Mann Sells 100,000 Shares

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer Mann sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $7,946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 207,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,480,004. The trade was a 32.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $83.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. CocaCola's payout ratio is 66.67%.

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America highlighted Coca-Cola as a stock to watch as the 2026 World Cup begins, saying beverage volumes could rise during the tournament and boost demand for KO. The World Cup Is Here: Analyst Names One Beverage Stock To Watch

Bank of America highlighted Coca-Cola as a stock to watch as the 2026 World Cup begins, saying beverage volumes could rise during the tournament and boost demand for KO. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest also showed up in unusually heavy call-option buying, suggesting some traders are positioning for more upside in KO.

Investor interest also showed up in unusually heavy call-option buying, suggesting some traders are positioning for more upside in KO. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to point to Coca-Cola’s solid fundamentals, including Q1 results that beat estimates and showed strong organic revenue growth and volume gains, supporting the bullish case for the stock. Coca-Cola’s Q1 Results Prove It's a Good Buy to Hold and Hold

Recent coverage continues to point to Coca-Cola’s solid fundamentals, including Q1 results that beat estimates and showed strong organic revenue growth and volume gains, supporting the bullish case for the stock. Positive Sentiment: The company’s reliable dividend profile remains a draw for income investors, with Coca-Cola continuing to be viewed as a long-term dividend compounder. 1 Plain-As-Day Dividend King to Buy and Never Sell That Has Increased Its Payout for 64 Consecutive Years

The company’s reliable dividend profile remains a draw for income investors, with Coca-Cola continuing to be viewed as a long-term dividend compounder. Neutral Sentiment: Chairman James Quincey and EVP Jennifer K. Mann disclosed stock sales, but both were pre-arranged 10b5-1 transactions tied to tax withholding on equity awards, so the insider activity is less concerning than discretionary selling.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CocaCola

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,879 shares of the company's stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company's stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company's stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company's stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.87.

View Our Latest Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].