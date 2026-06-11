Insider Selling: Labcorp (NYSE:LH) EVP Sells 762 Shares of Stock

Key Points Labcorp EVP Kathryn Kyle sold 762 shares on June 8 at an average price of $263.89, totaling about $201,084. The transaction, made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, reduced her ownership by 16.66%.

on June 8 at an average price of $263.89, totaling about $201,084. The transaction, made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, reduced her ownership by 16.66%. The company recently beat earnings expectations , reporting $4.25 EPS versus the $4.09 consensus and revenue of $3.54 billion, up 5.8% year over year. Labcorp also reiterated FY 2026 EPS guidance of 17.700-18.350.

, reporting $4.25 EPS versus the $4.09 consensus and revenue of $3.54 billion, up 5.8% year over year. Labcorp also reiterated FY 2026 EPS guidance of 17.700-18.350. Labcorp declared a quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share, payable June 11, which annualizes to $2.88 and yields about 1.1%. Institutional ownership remains high at 95.94%, and analysts currently rate the stock a “Moderate Buy.”

Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) EVP Kathryn Kyle sold 762 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.89, for a total value of $201,084.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,212.57. This trade represents a 16.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Labcorp Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of LH stock opened at $268.52 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $262.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.81 and a 12-month high of $293.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.16. Labcorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.66%.The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Labcorp's payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Labcorp during the 4th quarter worth $991,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Labcorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Labcorp by 52.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,843 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $82,353,000 after acquiring an additional 121,304 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Labcorp in the second quarter worth about $5,873,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Labcorp by 83.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,046 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $22,588,000 after acquiring an additional 39,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LH. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Labcorp from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Labcorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $334.00 target price on Labcorp in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LH

Labcorp Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp (NYSE: LH), is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp's core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

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