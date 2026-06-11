McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) Insider Sells $1,493,248.64 in Stock

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) insider Joseph Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

McDonald's Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of MCD opened at $282.98 on Thursday. McDonald's Corporation has a 12-month low of $271.85 and a 12-month high of $341.75. The business's fifty day moving average is $290.34 and its 200 day moving average is $307.07. The stock has a market cap of $201.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. McDonald's's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald's

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,510 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 64,256 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter valued at $7,493,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,029,572 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $312,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,039 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial increased their target price on McDonald's from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald's from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald's from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut McDonald's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald's has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McDonald's

More McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].