Insider Selling: Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH) Insider Sells $1,348,929.00 in Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) insider Martin South sold 7,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total transaction of $1,348,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,913.68. The trade was a 29.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 2.8%

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $197.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.60 and a 1-year high of $213.80. The business's 50-day moving average price is $172.40.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 14.24%.The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $201.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRSH. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company's stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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