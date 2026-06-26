Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Major Shareholder Purchases 5,100 Shares of Stock

Key Points Saba Capital Management , Mexico Fund’s major shareholder, bought 5,100 more shares on June 24 at $21.31 each, bringing its direct stake to 2.26 million shares worth about $48.16 million.

, Mexico Fund’s major shareholder, bought 5,100 more shares on June 24 at $21.31 each, bringing its direct stake to 2.26 million shares worth about $48.16 million. The purchase is part of a broader buying streak: Saba Capital has repeatedly added to its Mexico Fund position in recent days, including several larger acquisitions earlier in June.

Mexico Fund shares were trading around $21.71, and the fund announced a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share to be paid July 30, implying an annualized yield of about 6.4%.

Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF - Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.31 per share, with a total value of $108,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,260,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,163,455.54. This represents a 0.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,051 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $323,897.52.

On Thursday, June 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,261 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,981.59.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,037 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.23 per share, with a total value of $89,742.51.

On Friday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,500 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $657,850.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,117 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $110,527.20.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,081 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $237,022.59.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,600 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.14 per share, for a total transaction of $76,104.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,906 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.64 per share, with a total value of $430,765.84.

On Thursday, June 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 32,102 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $693,724.22.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,949 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.16 per share, for a total transaction of $707,989.84.

Mexico Fund Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:MXF opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Mexico Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexico Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mexico Fund by 775.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mexico Fund by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mexico Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mexico Fund by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Mexico Fund by 127.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,381 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 14,241 shares during the period.

Mexico Fund Company Profile

The Mexico Fund, Inc (NYSE: MXF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Mexican securities. The fund primarily invests in equity instruments of companies organized or principally operating in Mexico, spanning a range of sectors such as financial services, consumer goods, industrials and energy. It may also allocate portions of its portfolio to fixed-income securities, including government and corporate bonds, when attractive opportunities arise.

Launched in 1991 and incorporated under Maryland law, The Mexico Fund offers U.S.

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