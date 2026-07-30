Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 2,608 Shares of Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock

Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF - Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,608 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,228.48. Following the purchase, the insider owned 2,288,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,332,535.56. This represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,623 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.80 per share, with a total value of $166,181.40.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 414 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $8,739.54.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 200 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $4,304.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,631 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $163,990.19.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 522 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,097.72.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,828 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $39,722.44.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,100 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.31 per share, with a total value of $108,681.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,051 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $323,897.52.

On Thursday, June 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,261 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $27,981.59.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,037 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.23 per share, for a total transaction of $89,742.51.

Mexico Fund Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:MXF opened at $21.28 on Thursday. Mexico Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61.

Mexico Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexico Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mexico Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764,332 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $36,927,000 after acquiring an additional 73,032 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981,733 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 27,983 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 21,299 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mexico Fund by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 128,185 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uhlmann Price Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mexico Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 107,154 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter.

Mexico Fund Company Profile

The Mexico Fund, Inc (NYSE: MXF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Mexican securities. The fund primarily invests in equity instruments of companies organized or principally operating in Mexico, spanning a range of sectors such as financial services, consumer goods, industrials and energy. It may also allocate portions of its portfolio to fixed-income securities, including government and corporate bonds, when attractive opportunities arise.

Launched in 1991 and incorporated under Maryland law, The Mexico Fund offers U.S.

Further Reading

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