Eric James Witczak Sells 342 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Stock

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC - Get Free Report) EVP Eric James Witczak sold 342 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $58,810.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,204.48. This represents a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric James Witczak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Eric James Witczak sold 1,215 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $203,986.35.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Down 1.2%

NIC stock opened at $171.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $174.00.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $177.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.93 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 11.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Nicolet Bankshares's payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $194.00 price objective on Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nicolet Bankshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 49,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,213 shares of the company's stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,513,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 804.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,850,000. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company's stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Through its subsidiary, Nicolet National Bank, it provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, individuals and nonprofit organizations across northeastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company's branch network, digital banking platform and commercial lending centers support its focus on community banking and regional growth.

The company offers deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].