OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Director Sells $244,200.00 in Stock

Key Points OppFi Director Christina Favilla sold 30,000 shares on June 8 at an average price of $8.14, totaling $244,200. After the sale, she still held 156,737 shares worth about $1.28 million.

on June 8 at an average price of $8.14, totaling $244,200. After the sale, she still held 156,737 shares worth about $1.28 million. OppFi shares were down 1.7% and opened at $8.29, leaving the stock below its 50-day moving average of $8.53 and 200-day moving average of $9.23. The company has a market cap of about $708 million and a P/E ratio of 8.92.

and opened at $8.29, leaving the stock below its 50-day moving average of $8.53 and 200-day moving average of $9.23. The company has a market cap of about $708 million and a P/E ratio of 8.92. Latest quarterly results beat profit expectations but missed revenue estimates, with EPS of $0.35 versus the $0.33 consensus and revenue of $87.3 million versus $151.14 million expected. Analysts currently have a consensus rating of Hold with an average target price of $13.00.

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI - Get Free Report) Director Christina Favilla sold 30,000 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 156,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,839.18. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OppFi Stock Down 1.7%

OppFi stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. OppFi Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The company's 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $708.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.79.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $151.14 million. OppFi had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 39.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OppFi Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OppFi during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in OppFi during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in OppFi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 630,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in OppFi by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 211,667 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 142,971 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in OppFi during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on OPFI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OppFi from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of OppFi from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of OppFi from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of OppFi from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on OppFi

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi (NYSE: OPFI) is a financial technology company that provides digital lending and credit solutions designed to meet the needs of near-prime consumers in the United States. Through its technology-driven platform, OppFi offers unsecured installment loans under the OppLoans brand, allowing borrowers to access credit online or via mobile devices. The company leverages proprietary data analytics and machine learning models to assess credit risk, streamline underwriting processes and deliver personalized loan products with transparent terms.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, OppFi was founded in 2013 with a mission to increase financial inclusion for underserved and underbanked populations.

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