Richard Sauer Sells 5,000 Shares of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Stock

Key Points OUTFRONT Media EVP Richard Sauer sold 5,000 shares on June 24 at an average price of $32.08, totaling $160,400. After the sale, he still held 56,947 shares, reducing his ownership by 8.07%.

on June 24 at an average price of $32.08, totaling $160,400. After the sale, he still held 56,947 shares, reducing his ownership by 8.07%. The company recently beat earnings expectations , reporting $0.34 EPS versus the $0.28 consensus, while revenue rose 10% year over year to $429.6 million. Analysts now expect full-year EPS of 2.12.

, reporting $0.34 EPS versus the $0.28 consensus, while revenue rose 10% year over year to $429.6 million. Analysts now expect full-year EPS of 2.12. OUTFRONT Media is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, or $1.20 annually, for a yield of 3.8%. Wall Street sentiment remains mostly positive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report) EVP Richard Sauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $160,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,859.76. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $429.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.44 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 30.36%. OUTFRONT Media's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. OUTFRONT Media's dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on OUT. Barrington Research set a $38.00 price target on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research downgraded OUTFRONT Media from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OUTFRONT Media

Institutional Trading of OUTFRONT Media

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,310,195 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $55,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,654,899 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $545,983,000 after buying an additional 1,131,954 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 85.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,788,695 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,192,000 after buying an additional 822,845 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the third quarter valued at about $13,705,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 905,641 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $21,826,000 after buying an additional 603,694 shares in the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

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