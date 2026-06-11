A Brent King Sells 3,322 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock

Key Points Insider selling: Performance Food Group insider A Brent King sold 3,322 shares on June 9 at $100 each, for about $332,200. He also sold additional shares on June 10 and June 1, reducing his ownership by 5.81% after the latest transaction.

Performance Food Group insider A Brent King sold 3,322 shares on June 9 at $100 each, for about $332,200. He also sold additional shares on June 10 and June 1, reducing his ownership by 5.81% after the latest transaction. Stock and valuation: PFGC opened at $100.76, near its 12-month high of $109.05, and has a market cap of $15.83 billion. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

PFGC opened at $100.76, near its 12-month high of $109.05, and has a market cap of $15.83 billion. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Fundamentals and analyst view: The company recently beat earnings expectations, reporting $0.80 EPS on revenue of $16.29 billion, up 6.4% year over year. Analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus target price of $119.00.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC - Get Free Report) insider A Brent King sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,900. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A Brent King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, A Brent King sold 3,518 shares of Performance Food Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $351,800.00.

On Monday, June 1st, A Brent King sold 5,641 shares of Performance Food Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $545,089.83.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PFGC opened at $100.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business's fifty day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Performance Food Group Company has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $109.05.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 0.49%.Performance Food Group's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the food distribution company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Performance Food Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFGC

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is a leading foodservice distribution company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a broad range of products including fresh, frozen and dry foods, as well as non-food items such as supplies, paper goods and equipment. Performance Food Group serves a diverse customer base that encompasses independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, schools, and other institutional customers.

Through its national broadline division, Performance Food Group provides next-day delivery of products sourced from both company-owned processing facilities and third-party suppliers.

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