Progressive (NYSE:PGR) CFO Andrew Quigg Sells 3,499 Shares

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Quigg sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $769,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,370,900. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Progressive Stock Up 0.5%

PGR opened at $220.52 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $210.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $189.20 and a twelve month high of $254.93. The firm has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.26.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Progressive's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore set a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Progressive from $231.00 to $226.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings cut Progressive from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Progressive from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Progressive from $313.00 to $308.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $236.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PGR

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 235.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Progressive

Here are the key news stories impacting Progressive this week:

Positive Sentiment: The scheduled nature of the transactions reduces the likelihood that the sales signal a current deterioration in Progressive’s business outlook. Despite the sales, executives continue to hold substantial positions in the company.

The scheduled nature of the transactions reduces the likelihood that the sales signal a current deterioration in Progressive’s business outlook. Despite the sales, executives continue to hold substantial positions in the company. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly supportive. Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.11, above its recent trading level. UBS raised its target to $230, while Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Equal Weight.”

Analyst sentiment remains broadly supportive. Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.11, above its recent trading level. UBS raised its target to $230, while Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Equal Weight.” Neutral Sentiment: Progressive recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, equivalent to a $0.40 annualized payout and a roughly 0.2% yield. The dividend provides limited income support because of its small size.

Progressive recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, equivalent to a $0.40 annualized payout and a roughly 0.2% yield. The dividend provides limited income support because of its small size. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional investors own approximately 85.34% of Progressive, and several smaller investment firms modestly increased their holdings. This indicates continued institutional participation but is not a major new catalyst.

Institutional investors own approximately 85.34% of Progressive, and several smaller investment firms modestly increased their holdings. This indicates continued institutional participation but is not a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Progressive insiders reported significant selling. CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 37,338 shares for about $7.94 million; Karen Bailo sold 8,452 shares; CIO Jonathan Bauer sold 2,242 shares; John Jo Murphy sold 8,124 shares; and CFO Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,499 shares for about $770,000. The sales reduce individual holdings by approximately 6.7% to 20.7% and could create a cautious near-term signal, even though they were planned in advance. Progressive CFO insider-sale filing

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

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