Benjamin Silbermann Sells 46,875 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Key Points Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 Pinterest shares on June 9 at an average price of $21.78, totaling about $1.02 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 9 at an average price of $21.78, totaling about $1.02 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Pinterest recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results , with earnings of $0.27 per share versus $0.22 expected and revenue of $1.01 billion, up 17.8% year over year. The company also highlighted improving monetization and user growth.

, with earnings of $0.27 per share versus $0.22 expected and revenue of $1.01 billion, up 17.8% year over year. The company also highlighted improving monetization and user growth. Shares were trading around $21.78, near the stock’s 200-day moving average, while Wall Street’s view remains cautious overall with an average Hold rating and a consensus price target of $27.40. Recent news around an expanded Amazon partnership has added a positive catalyst for Pinterest’s commerce strategy.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $1,020,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $960,937.50.

Pinterest Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE PINS opened at $21.78 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Pinterest's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Pinterest

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pinterest announced an expanded partnership with Amazon that brings Amazon Storefronts into the Pinterest app, giving creators a new way to showcase products and earn affiliate revenue. This could improve engagement and help Pinterest monetize its user base more effectively. TechCrunch article

Pinterest announced an expanded partnership with Amazon that brings Amazon Storefronts into the Pinterest app, giving creators a new way to showcase products and earn affiliate revenue. This could improve engagement and help Pinterest monetize its user base more effectively. Positive Sentiment: Other reports highlighted the same Amazon storefront integration as a creator-focused initiative, reinforcing the view that Pinterest is strengthening its commerce and affiliate ecosystem. CNET article

Other reports highlighted the same Amazon storefront integration as a creator-focused initiative, reinforcing the view that Pinterest is strengthening its commerce and affiliate ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary has also pointed to accelerating monetization, solid user growth, and attractive valuation metrics, which may be helping investors view Pinterest as a rebound candidate. Seeking Alpha article

Recent commentary has also pointed to accelerating monetization, solid user growth, and attractive valuation metrics, which may be helping investors view Pinterest as a rebound candidate. Neutral Sentiment: Pinterest has been drawing elevated attention from market watchers and Zacks users, which may be contributing to trading volume but does not by itself change the business outlook. Zacks article

Pinterest has been drawing elevated attention from market watchers and Zacks users, which may be contributing to trading volume but does not by itself change the business outlook. Negative Sentiment: Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, a move that can weigh on sentiment even though the sale was scheduled in advance and disclosed to regulators. Insider trade reference

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $373,000. Groupe la Francaise boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 16.9% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 481,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 69,562 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $11,856,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 15.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,848,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,254,000 after acquiring an additional 779,998 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 32.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 403,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 99,395 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PINS shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pinterest and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pinterest from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pinterest from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinterest

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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