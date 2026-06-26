Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott Sells 14,208 Shares of Stock

Key Points Pinterest insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 14,208 shares on June 24 at an average price of $19.65, totaling about $279,187. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and her remaining stake was still large at 691,840 shares.

on June 24 at an average price of $19.65, totaling about $279,187. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and her remaining stake was still large at 691,840 shares. The insider had also sold 27,337 shares in late May at an average price of $20.46, indicating multiple recent reductions in her Pinterest holdings.

at an average price of $20.46, indicating multiple recent reductions in her Pinterest holdings. Pinterest’s latest results beat expectations, with Q1 earnings of $0.27 per share versus the $0.22 consensus and revenue of $1.01 billion, up 17.8% year over year. Analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with an average price target of $27.40.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 14,208 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $279,187.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 691,840 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,656. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Wanjiku Juanita Walcott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 27,337 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $559,315.02.

Pinterest Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE PINS opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Pinterest by 2,017.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 727.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Pinterest from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PINS

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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