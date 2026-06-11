Insider Selling: REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Insider Sells 13,584 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider sale: REX American Resources insider Stuart Rose sold 13,584 shares on June 8 at an average price of $45.23, for proceeds of about $614,404. After the sale, he still owned 627,149 shares.

REX American Resources insider Stuart Rose sold 13,584 shares on June 8 at an average price of $45.23, for proceeds of about $614,404. After the sale, he still owned 627,149 shares. Earnings beat: The company recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.56, topping analyst expectations of $0.14 by a wide margin. Revenue came in at $156.5 million, below the $167.23 million consensus estimate.

The company recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.56, topping analyst expectations of $0.14 by a wide margin. Revenue came in at $156.5 million, below the $167.23 million consensus estimate. Analyst sentiment: Weiss Ratings upgraded REX American Resources from hold to buy, and MarketBeat data shows the stock currently has a consensus Buy rating.

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX - Get Free Report) insider Stuart Rose sold 13,584 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $614,404.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 627,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,365,949.27. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

REX American Resources Stock Performance

NYSE REX opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22. REX American Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.61.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.42. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $167.23 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on REX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REX American Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 359.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the energy company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 901 shares of the energy company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the energy company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the energy company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a diversified agribusiness and renewable energy company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Founded in 2005 through a reorganization of existing agricultural interests, the company focuses on two primary business segments: fuel ethanol production and specialty ingredient solutions. REX American Resources leverages its integrated operations to supply clean-burning fuel, animal feed co-products and sweetener ingredients to a broad customer base in North America and beyond.

In its alcohol fuels segment, the company operates an anhydrous ethanol production facility in Colwich, Kansas.

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