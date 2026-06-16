Insider Selling: REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Insider Sells 766 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider sale: REX American Resources insider Stuart Rose sold 766 shares on June 11 at an average price of $44.14, totaling about $33,811. After the sale, he still held more than 625,000 shares.

REX American Resources insider Stuart Rose sold 766 shares on June 11 at an average price of $44.14, totaling about $33,811. After the sale, he still held more than 625,000 shares. Stock and earnings update: The shares were trading down 2.4% around $42.88, below the 50-day average but above the 200-day average. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.56, beating estimates, though revenue came in below expectations.

The shares were trading down 2.4% around $42.88, below the 50-day average but above the 200-day average. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.56, beating estimates, though revenue came in below expectations. Analyst and investor activity: Weiss Ratings upgraded REX from hold to buy, and institutional ownership remains high at 88.12%. Several large investors increased their stakes in the company during recent quarters.

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX - Get Free Report) insider Stuart Rose sold 766 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $33,811.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 625,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,598,711.56. This represents a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

REX American Resources Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.61. REX American Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $53.36.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.23 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 14.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised REX American Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on REX American Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REX American Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 29.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,316 shares of the energy company's stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,161 shares of the energy company's stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,667 shares of the energy company's stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 74.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 82,244 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 35,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 55.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,608 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company's stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a diversified agribusiness and renewable energy company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Founded in 2005 through a reorganization of existing agricultural interests, the company focuses on two primary business segments: fuel ethanol production and specialty ingredient solutions. REX American Resources leverages its integrated operations to supply clean-burning fuel, animal feed co-products and sweetener ingredients to a broad customer base in North America and beyond.

In its alcohol fuels segment, the company operates an anhydrous ethanol production facility in Colwich, Kansas.

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