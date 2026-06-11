Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Director Erez Shachar Sells 108,150 Shares

Key Points Director Erez Shachar sold 108,150 Riskified shares on June 8 at an average price of $4.87, worth about $526,690.50, reducing his ownership by 2.34%.

on June 8 at an average price of $4.87, worth about $526,690.50, reducing his ownership by 2.34%. Shachar has been actively trimming his stake, with multiple additional sales in early and mid-June totaling several hundred thousand dollars more in proceeds.

Riskified recently beat earnings and revenue estimates, reporting $0.05 EPS on $88.27 million in revenue, while analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with an average target price of $5.96.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) Director Erez Shachar sold 108,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $526,690.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,519,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,011,109.45. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Erez Shachar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Erez Shachar sold 132,462 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $650,388.42.

On Thursday, June 4th, Erez Shachar sold 44,083 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $216,006.70.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Erez Shachar sold 2,562 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $12,553.80.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Erez Shachar sold 400 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $1,920.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Erez Shachar sold 65,169 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $312,811.20.

On Friday, May 22nd, Erez Shachar sold 60,797 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $292,433.57.

On Thursday, May 21st, Erez Shachar sold 44,677 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $214,896.37.

Riskified Stock Performance

Shares of RSKD opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. Riskified Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $721.49 million, a P/E ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.72 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the first quarter worth $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Riskified by 178.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 144,431 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Riskified in the second quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 7.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 271,536 shares of the company's stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 18,690 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RSKD shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Riskified from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Riskified

About Riskified

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

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