Erez Shachar Sells 150,200 Shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock

Key Points Riskified director Erez Shachar sold 150,200 shares on June 23 at an average price of $4.93, worth about $740,486. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

sold 150,200 shares on June 23 at an average price of $4.93, worth about $740,486. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Shachar has been actively reducing his stake, with multiple additional sales in June totaling hundreds of thousands of shares across several transactions. After the June 23 sale, he still held 3,780,362 shares, worth roughly $18.6 million.

Riskified’s latest results and stock outlook were mixed: it beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, but analysts still expect a small loss for the year. Shares recently traded near $4.91, and the consensus analyst rating remains Hold with a target price of $5.96.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) Director Erez Shachar sold 150,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $740,486.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,780,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,637,184.66. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Erez Shachar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Erez Shachar sold 168,300 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $822,987.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Erez Shachar sold 75,204 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $370,003.68.

On Thursday, June 18th, Erez Shachar sold 101,600 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $500,888.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Erez Shachar sold 96,100 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $474,734.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Erez Shachar sold 261,459 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $1,294,222.05.

On Thursday, June 11th, Erez Shachar sold 81,762 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $398,180.94.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Erez Shachar sold 109,462 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $539,647.66.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Erez Shachar sold 132,462 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $650,388.42.

On Monday, June 8th, Erez Shachar sold 108,150 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $526,690.50.

On Thursday, June 4th, Erez Shachar sold 44,083 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $216,006.70.

Riskified Price Performance

RSKD stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.01 million, a P/E ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.40. Riskified Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $87.72 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RSKD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Riskified from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Riskified has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.96.

Read Our Latest Report on RSKD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Riskified in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, T3 Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company's stock.

About Riskified

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

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