Insider Selling: Ryerson (NYSE:RYZ) CAO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Ryerson CAO Molly Kannan sold 1,000 shares on June 11 at an average price of $30.00, generating about $30,000. After the sale, she still held 24,636 shares worth about $739,080.

on June 11 at an average price of $30.00, generating about $30,000. After the sale, she still held 24,636 shares worth about $739,080. The company recently reported mixed financial results , including Q1 earnings of $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion. Ryerson also guided Q2 2026 EPS to a range of $0.380 to $0.420.

, including Q1 earnings of $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion. Ryerson also guided Q2 2026 EPS to a range of $0.380 to $0.420. Ryerson continues to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.1875 per share, payable June 18, for an annualized yield of 2.6%. Analysts currently have a consensus rating of “Reduce” on the stock.

Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYZ - Get Free Report) CAO Molly Kannan sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 24,636 shares in the company, valued at $739,080. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ryerson Stock Performance

Ryerson stock opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.64. Ryerson Holding has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.93%.Ryerson has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.420 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Ryerson's dividend payout ratio is -50.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on RYZ shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Ryerson in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Ryerson in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "sell (d+)" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Analysis on RYZ

About Ryerson

Ryerson (NYSE: RYZ) is a U.S.-based metals distributor and processor that supplies a broad range of metal products and value-added services to industrial customers. Its product mix typically includes carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum and specialty alloys in forms such as sheets, plate, bar, tubing and structural shapes. The company focuses on meeting the material needs of manufacturers, fabricators and other industrial end markets.

Beyond distribution, Ryerson offers processing and finishing services designed to prepare metal for downstream manufacturing.

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