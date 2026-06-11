Keenan Michael Conder Sells 8,401 Shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock

Key Points SentinelOne CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 39,118 shares on June 8 at an average price of $15.73, generating about $615,326. The sale was disclosed to the SEC and was tied to tax withholding obligations from vested equity awards.

on June 8 at an average price of $15.73, generating about $615,326. The sale was disclosed to the SEC and was tied to tax withholding obligations from vested equity awards. Weingarten has been actively selling shares recently , including several larger transactions in May and March, indicating a pattern of insider sales over the past few months.

, including several larger transactions in May and March, indicating a pattern of insider sales over the past few months. SentinelOne’s latest earnings beat expectations with Q1 EPS of $0.04 versus $0.02 expected, while revenue rose 20.8% year over year to $276.66 million. Analysts currently hold a Moderate Buy consensus with a target price of $19.67.

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 8,401 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $131,895.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 982,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,428,892.40. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Keenan Michael Conder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 6th, Keenan Michael Conder sold 4,550 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $71,207.50.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,578 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $74,577.86.

SentinelOne Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company's fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $277.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The firm's revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $19.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on S

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,532,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $547,988,000 after purchasing an additional 520,142 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,153,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 245,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 830.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 301,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company's stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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