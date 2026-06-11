Insider Selling: Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) President Sells 35,114 Shares of Stock

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH - Get Free Report) President Jeff Dyke sold 35,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $2,992,415.08. Following the sale, the president owned 543,668 shares in the company, valued at $46,331,386.96. The trade was a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jeff Dyke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Jeff Dyke sold 14,886 shares of Sonic Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,245.18.

On Monday, June 8th, Jeff Dyke sold 50,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $4,148,500.00.

Sonic Automotive Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $84.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $89.62. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.06.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive's previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Sonic Automotive's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $83.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,328 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,239,000 after buying an additional 197,336 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,450,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,384,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,450,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,278,000 after buying an additional 96,836 shares during the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc is a publicly traded automotive retailer that operates a network of franchised new-car dealerships and used-vehicle dealerships across the United States. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company offers a range of services that include vehicle sales, leasing, finance and insurance products, service and parts, and collision repair. Sonic Automotive's dealerships represent numerous major automotive brands, and the company also markets a broad selection of pre-owned vehicles under its own banner.

In addition to its core dealership operations, Sonic Automotive has developed digital retail capabilities that allow customers to research, shop and complete transactions online.

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