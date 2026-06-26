Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Director Purchases $81,450.00 in Stock

Key Points Director J Tim Arnoult bought 9,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment at $9.05 each, spending $81,450 and increasing his stake by 21.5% to 50,869 shares.

of Stellus Capital Investment at $9.05 each, spending $81,450 and increasing his stake by 21.5% to 50,869 shares. Arnoult also made two additional insider purchases recently, including 700 shares on June 23 and 1,000 shares on May 13, signaling continued buying activity.

recently, including 700 shares on June 23 and 1,000 shares on May 13, signaling continued buying activity. Stellus Capital Investment recently reported Q1 earnings of $0.27 per share, matching estimates, while revenue came in below expectations; the stock also carries a monthly dividend yield of 17.0%.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM - Get Free Report) Director J Tim Arnoult acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 50,869 shares in the company, valued at $460,364.45. The trade was a 21.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

J Tim Arnoult also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, J Tim Arnoult bought 700 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $5,803.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, J Tim Arnoult purchased 1,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $9,270.00.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SCM opened at $8.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $232.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.80 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 9.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stellus Capital Investment's payout ratio is currently 165.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCM shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Friday, June 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SCM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,882 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides debt and equity financing to middle market companies in the United States. As an investment vehicle specializing in private credit, Stellus focuses on originating and structuring senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt, and equity co-investments tailored to the unique needs of growing businesses. Its flexible capital solutions are designed to support acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, and balance sheet refinancings.

Operating under an evergreen structure, Stellus Capital Investment partners with a diverse group of portfolio companies across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, business services, and specialty finance.

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