Insider Selling: SEA (NYSE:SE) Insider Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Key Points SEA COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares on June 8 at an average price of $84.33, totaling $843,300. After the sale, he still owned 140,000 shares, and the transaction reduced his ownership by 6.67%.

on June 8 at an average price of $84.33, totaling $843,300. After the sale, he still owned 140,000 shares, and the transaction reduced his ownership by 6.67%. Ye has been actively selling shares in recent weeks, with multiple 10,000-share sales reported from mid-May through early June at prices ranging from about $86 to $96 per share.

in recent weeks, with multiple 10,000-share sales reported from mid-May through early June at prices ranging from about $86 to $96 per share. SEA’s stock and fundamentals showed mixed signals: shares were down 2.8% and trading near $82.47, while the company recently reported revenue growth of 46.6% year over year but earnings per share that missed analyst expectations.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $67,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,292. This trade represents a 22.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $69,760.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $72,424.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $76,888.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $73,584.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $71,560.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $70,296.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $69,072.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $70,448.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $70,864.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $75,704.00.

SEA Stock Down 2.8%

SE stock opened at $82.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $77.05 and a twelve month high of $199.30. The company's 50 day moving average is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.08. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Zacks Research raised shares of SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on shares of SEA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $4,028,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in SEA by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,192 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SEA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in SEA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 543,203 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $86,880,000 after buying an additional 27,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in SEA by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 12,168 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

About SEA

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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