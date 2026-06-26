Insider Selling: SEA (NYSE:SE) COO Sells $928,000.00 in Stock

Key Points SEA COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares on June 24 at an average price of $92.80, generating about $928,000 . After the sale, he still held 600,000 shares valued at roughly $55.68 million.

on June 24 at an average price of $92.80, generating about . After the sale, he still held 600,000 shares valued at roughly $55.68 million. The sale is part of a string of recent insider sales by Ye, who sold 10,000 shares on multiple dates in June and late May at prices ranging from about $82.51 to $96.16 per share.

by Ye, who sold 10,000 shares on multiple dates in June and late May at prices ranging from about $82.51 to $96.16 per share. SEA recently reported mixed quarterly results: revenue rose 46.6% year over year to $7.10 billion, but EPS of $0.67 missed estimates. Analysts remain generally positive, with a consensus Moderate Buy rating and target price of $155.54.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total value of $928,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 600,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,680,000. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total transaction of $897,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $915,700.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $872,600.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $837,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $825,100.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $843,300.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $872,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $904,700.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $961,600.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00.

SEA Price Performance

NYSE SE opened at $89.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $199.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business's fifty day moving average price is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.48.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.The business's revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 22.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $515,894,000 after acquiring an additional 521,782 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in SEA by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $228,549,000 after purchasing an additional 350,840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,642,304 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $135,999,000 after purchasing an additional 88,431 shares during the period. Charles Lim Capital Ltd grew its holdings in SEA by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $95,678,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in shares of SEA by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 718,949 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $83,750,000 after buying an additional 175,746 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SE. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on shares of SEA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SEA

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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