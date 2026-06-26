J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) CFO Tucker Marshall Sells 3,630 Shares of Stock

Key Points CFO Tucker Marshall sold 3,630 shares of J. M. Smucker stock on June 24 at an average price of $111.05, totaling about $403,112. After the sale, he still held 38,699 shares, and the transaction reduced his ownership by 8.58%.

of J. M. Smucker stock on June 24 at an average price of $111.05, totaling about $403,112. After the sale, he still held 38,699 shares, and the transaction reduced his ownership by 8.58%. J. M. Smucker reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results , posting EPS of $2.77 versus the $2.64 consensus estimate and revenue of $2.27 billion, which also topped expectations. Revenue rose 5.8% year over year, and the company reaffirmed FY 2027 EPS guidance of $9.75 to $10.25.

, posting EPS of $2.77 versus the $2.64 consensus estimate and revenue of $2.27 billion, which also topped expectations. Revenue rose 5.8% year over year, and the company reaffirmed FY 2027 EPS guidance of $9.75 to $10.25. The company continues to pay a sizable dividend, with a recent quarterly payout of $1.10 per share, or $4.40 annualized, implying a 3.9% yield. Analysts currently have a mixed view overall, with MarketBeat’s consensus rating at Hold and a consensus price target of $121.13.

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) CFO Tucker Marshall sold 3,630 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $403,111.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 38,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,523.95. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $112.30 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $88.25 and a 12 month high of $119.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -86.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.13. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. J. M. Smucker's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. J. M. Smucker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $121.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on J. M. Smucker

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company's stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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