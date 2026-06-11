Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) EVP Shaleen Devgun Sells 8,352 Shares

Key Points Schneider National EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 8,352 shares on June 8 at an average price of $38.59, totaling about $322,304. After the sale, Devgun still held 38,619 shares, worth roughly $1.49 million.

sold 8,352 shares on June 8 at an average price of $38.59, totaling about $322,304. After the sale, Devgun still held 38,619 shares, worth roughly $1.49 million. SNDR shares fell 2.7% to open at $37.01, though the stock remains near its 52-week high of $39.27 and above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

to open at $37.01, though the stock remains near its 52-week high of $39.27 and above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.12, beating expectations, while revenue came in below estimates at $1.24 billion. Schneider also declared a $0.10 quarterly dividend, and analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with a $32.23 price target.

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 8,352 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $322,303.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,490,307.21. The trade was a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Schneider National Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $39.27.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.73%.Schneider National's quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Schneider National has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.700-1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Schneider National's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNDR shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schneider National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Schneider National

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at $29,469,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the second quarter valued at $26,393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,816,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,181,000 after buying an additional 1,076,184 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,115,000 after buying an additional 817,259 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 855,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,109,000 after buying an additional 683,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company's stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

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