Christian Kleinerman Sells 2,729 Shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Key Points Snowflake EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,729 shares on June 9 at an average price of $239, for total proceeds of about $652,231. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding tied to equity awards.

on June 9 at an average price of $239, for total proceeds of about $652,231. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding tied to equity awards. The executive has been actively trimming holdings recently , including larger sales earlier in June and multiple transactions in late May and March. Even after the latest sale, Kleinerman still directly owns 413,002 shares valued at roughly $98.7 million.

, including larger sales earlier in June and multiple transactions in late May and March. Even after the latest sale, Kleinerman still directly owns 413,002 shares valued at roughly $98.7 million. Despite the insider selling, analysts remain bullish on Snowflake after the company beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, with revenue up 33.5% year over year. Several firms have recently raised price targets, and the consensus rating remains “Moderate Buy.”

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,729 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $652,231.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 413,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $98,707,478. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Christian Kleinerman sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $23,677.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,183,850.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,621 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $445,596.21.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,986 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $523,565.24.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:SNOW opened at $239.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.08 and a beta of 1.35. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $118.30 and a one year high of $284.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $170.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.87.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Snowflake's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $216.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $291.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Key Stories Impacting Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 135 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 95.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 205 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].