Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Director Sells $190,754.04 in Stock

Key Points Teradata director Timothy Chou sold 5,657 shares on June 8 at an average price of $33.72, totaling about $190,754. The sale reduced his direct ownership by 12.61% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on June 8 at an average price of $33.72, totaling about $190,754. The sale reduced his direct ownership by 12.61% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Teradata recently beat earnings expectations , reporting $0.88 EPS on revenue of $444 million for the latest quarter, ahead of analyst estimates. Revenue rose 6.2% year over year, and the company issued FY2026 EPS guidance of 2.55 to 2.65.

, reporting $0.88 EPS on revenue of $444 million for the latest quarter, ahead of analyst estimates. Revenue rose 6.2% year over year, and the company issued FY2026 EPS guidance of 2.55 to 2.65. Wall Street sentiment remains cautious, with the stock carrying a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67. Several analysts have recently downgraded or lowered targets, although some still rate the stock positively.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) Director Timothy Chou sold 5,657 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $190,754.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,322,161.20. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Teradata Price Performance

NYSE TDC opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.60. Teradata Corporation has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $41.78.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.10 million. Teradata had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 57.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Teradata has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Corporation will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Teradata from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Teradata from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TDC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,320,653 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,848,000 after acquiring an additional 235,116 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 461,126 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,860 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 120,738 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 59,772 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,304 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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