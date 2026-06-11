Insider Selling: TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Chairman Sells 55,624 Shares of Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $167.81 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.84 and a 1 year high of $167.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $185.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company's fifty day moving average is $157.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,211,975,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 15,998.0% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,779,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $603,663,000 after buying an additional 3,756,502 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 91.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,712,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $970,185,000 after buying an additional 3,208,458 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 120.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $620,406,000 after buying an additional 2,743,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 22.1% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,391,822,000 after buying an additional 1,761,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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