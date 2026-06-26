Insider Selling: Trulieve Cannabis (NYSE:TRLV) CEO Sells $2,451,000.00 in Stock

Key Points Trulieve Cannabis CEO Kim Rivers sold 300,000 shares on June 25 at an average price of $8.17, generating about $2.45 million in proceeds.

on June 25 at an average price of $8.17, generating about in proceeds. After the sale, Rivers still owned 1,613,724 shares valued at roughly $13.18 million , and the transaction reduced her stake by 15.68% . The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

valued at roughly , and the transaction reduced her stake by . The sale was made under a pre-arranged . TRLV rose 0.7% on Friday to open at $8.56, while analyst sentiment remained cautious, with recent ratings including a Hold and a Sell and an overall average rating of “Reduce.”

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (NYSE:TRLV - Get Free Report) CEO Kim Rivers sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $2,451,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,613,724 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,125.08. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE TRLV opened at $8.56 on Friday. Trulieve Cannabis Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $13.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TRLV. Zacks Research upgraded Trulieve Cannabis to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "sell (d-)" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRLV

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on the cultivation, processing, and retail sale of medical and adult-use cannabis products. The company offers a range of products that may include flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, vape products, and topicals through its dispensary network and branded product portfolio.

Trulieve's operations have been centered primarily in the United States, with a strong presence in Florida and additional markets in other states where cannabis is legally regulated.

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