Gary Lee Ellis Sells 4,951 Shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) Stock

Key Points Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 4,951 shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on June 9 at an average price of $91.91, totaling about $455,046. After the sale, he still owned 35,297 shares.

of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on June 9 at an average price of $91.91, totaling about $455,046. After the sale, he still owned 35,297 shares. Toro beat quarterly expectations , reporting EPS of $1.60 versus the $1.50 consensus and revenue of $1.42 billion versus $1.39 billion expected. Revenue rose 8.1% year over year, and the company guided FY2026 EPS to $4.50-$4.62.

, reporting EPS of $1.60 versus the $1.50 consensus and revenue of $1.42 billion versus $1.39 billion expected. Revenue rose 8.1% year over year, and the company guided FY2026 EPS to $4.50-$4.62. The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, payable July 10, which annualizes to $1.56 and a yield of about 1.7%. Analyst sentiment remains cautious overall, with a consensus rating of Hold and a price target of $101.75.

Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC - Get Free Report) Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 4,951 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $455,046.41. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,147.27. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Toro Stock Down 0.4%

TTC opened at $91.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company's 50-day moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day moving average is $89.55. Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $67.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Toro (NYSE:TTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Toro had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Toro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.620 EPS. Research analysts expect that Toro Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Toro's payout ratio is currently 44.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Toro from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toro from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Toro from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTC

Institutional Trading of Toro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 37.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,861 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,373 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Toro by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 258,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Toro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Toro by 416.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 55,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Toro by 425.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 64,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 52,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company's stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of a broad range of outdoor environment equipment for residential, commercial and professional markets. Its product portfolio includes lawn mowers, utility vehicles, snow throwers, irrigation systems and landscape maintenance equipment. Toro's offerings span walk-behind and ride-on mowers, zero-turn radius mowers, snow blowers, sprinklers, drip irrigation products, spreaders and specialty turf maintenance machines tailored to golf courses, sports fields and municipal parks.

Founded in 1914 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Toro has built a century-long legacy of innovation in the grounds-care industry.

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