Karen Pepping Sells 725 Shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Stock

Key Points UL Solutions CAO Karen Pepping sold 725 shares on June 9 at an average price of $97.74, worth about $70,861.50. After the sale, she still held 8,082 shares, reducing her position by 8.23%.

on June 9 at an average price of $97.74, worth about $70,861.50. After the sale, she still held 8,082 shares, reducing her position by 8.23%. The company reported strong quarterly results , with earnings of $0.50 per share versus the expected $0.42 and revenue of $758 million, topping estimates. Revenue rose 7.5% year over year, and analysts now expect full-year EPS of 2.1.

, with earnings of $0.50 per share versus the expected $0.42 and revenue of $758 million, topping estimates. Revenue rose 7.5% year over year, and analysts now expect full-year EPS of 2.1. UL Solutions remains well covered by analysts and pays a dividend, with a quarterly payout of $0.145 per share and a modest 0.6% yield. The stock currently carries a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) CAO Karen Pepping sold 725 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $70,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,934.68. This trade represents a 8.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

UL Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ULS opened at $97.77 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day moving average is $84.62. UL Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $107.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UL Solutions Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. UL Solutions's payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UL Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in UL Solutions by 349.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UL Solutions by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 76,644 shares of the company's stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 26,828 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in UL Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in UL Solutions by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,623 shares of the company's stock worth $9,739,000 after buying an additional 46,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in UL Solutions by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company's stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ULS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of UL Solutions to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UL Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $87.80 to $106.40 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UL Solutions has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UL Solutions

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS) is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters' Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company's core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

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