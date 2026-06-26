United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Insider Mark Bushway Sells 10,000 Shares

Key Points Insider sale: United Natural Foods insider Mark Bushway sold 10,000 shares at an average price of $51.56, reducing his direct ownership by 16.36% to 51,119 shares.

United Natural Foods insider Mark Bushway sold 10,000 shares at an average price of $51.56, reducing his direct ownership by 16.36% to 51,119 shares. Stock and fundamentals: UNFI shares were down about 1.5% and opened at $50.41, while the company has a market cap of $3.05 billion and is trading near its 50-day moving average of $50.33.

UNFI shares were down about 1.5% and opened at $50.41, while the company has a market cap of $3.05 billion and is trading near its 50-day moving average of $50.33. Mixed earnings and analyst view: The company recently missed quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, and analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with an average price target of $46.38.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI - Get Free Report) insider Mark Bushway sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $515,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,635,695.64. This trade represents a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 1.5%

UNFI opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.51. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $57.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company's revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $656,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 52.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,854 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 38,504 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 5.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 58.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,973 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,120,000 after buying an additional 122,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,481 shares of the company's stock worth $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 58,705 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc (NYSE: UNFI) is a leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods in North America. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest food distributors serving retail, foodservice and e-commerce customers.

UNFI's core business centers on the procurement, warehousing and distribution of a broad portfolio of products, including fresh produce, groceries, frozen foods, dairy, bakery items, beverages, supplements and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].