U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Director Peter Francis Minan Acquires 288 Shares

Key Points Director Peter Francis Minan bought 492 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy on June 8 at an average price of $63.14, and later bought another 288 shares on June 9 at $61.50. His holdings increased by about 20%, bringing his direct ownership to 2,923 shares.

bought 492 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy on June 8 at an average price of $63.14, and later bought another 288 shares on June 9 at $61.50. His holdings increased by about 20%, bringing his direct ownership to 2,923 shares. U.S. Physical Therapy recently reported mixed quarterly results , missing analyst EPS and revenue estimates, though revenue still rose 7.9% year over year. The company also posted a net margin of 4.36% and return on equity of 8.81%.

, missing analyst EPS and revenue estimates, though revenue still rose 7.9% year over year. The company also posted a net margin of 4.36% and return on equity of 8.81%. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share, payable on June 12, for an annualized yield of 2.9%. Analyst sentiment remains moderately positive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH - Get Free Report) Director Peter Francis Minan purchased 288 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.50 per share, with a total value of $17,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at $197,476.50. The trade was a 9.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Francis Minan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Peter Francis Minan purchased 492 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $31,064.88.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of USPH opened at $62.92 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $93.50. The stock has a market cap of $957.56 million, a PE ratio of 125.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $198.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $200.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. U.S. Physical Therapy's payout ratio is currently 368.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USPH. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on USPH

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc (NYSE: USPH) is a leading owner and operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics across the United States. The company delivers rehabilitative care to patients recovering from orthopedic injuries, neurological disorders and chronic conditions. Its core services include one-on-one physical therapy sessions, aquatic therapy, occupational therapy, massage therapy and sports medicine programs designed to restore mobility and enhance quality of life.

In addition to traditional rehabilitation services, U.S.

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