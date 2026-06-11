Insider Selling: Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Director Sells $124,200,000.00 in Stock

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI - Get Free Report) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 971,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,217,616. The trade was a 75.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $45.74.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $221.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.61 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTI. Northland Securities set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Griffin Securities set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UTI

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,971,440 shares of the company's stock worth $103,774,000 after buying an additional 1,255,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,456,452 shares of the company's stock worth $112,508,000 after buying an additional 141,426 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company's stock worth $76,851,000 after buying an additional 433,824 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,998,354 shares of the company's stock worth $52,217,000 after buying an additional 1,140,465 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,599,534 shares of the company's stock worth $41,797,000 after buying an additional 631,070 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc (NYSE: UTI) is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI's curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].