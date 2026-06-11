V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Director Richard Carucci Acquires 30,000 Shares

Key Points V.F. Director Richard Carucci bought 30,000 shares on June 9 at an average price of $17.17, spending about $515,100 and boosting his ownership by 9.8% to 336,043 shares.

on June 9 at an average price of $17.17, spending about $515,100 and boosting his ownership by 9.8% to 336,043 shares. The company posted mixed quarterly results : earnings came in at -$0.30 per share, well below expectations, while revenue of $2.17 billion slightly beat forecasts and rose 1.1% year over year.

: earnings came in at -$0.30 per share, well below expectations, while revenue of $2.17 billion slightly beat forecasts and rose 1.1% year over year. V.F. recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, implying an annualized yield of about 2.2%; analyst sentiment remains mixed with a consensus rating of “Hold.”

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) Director Richard Carucci purchased 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $515,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 336,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,769,858.31. This represents a 9.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

V.F. Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. V.F. Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.13 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 2.65%.The company's revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. Corporation will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. V.F.'s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VFC. Argus upgraded V.F. to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded V.F. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut V.F. from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore set a $18.00 price target on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded V.F. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VFC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 27.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 59.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 282.9% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 705.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company's stock.

More V.F. News

Here are the key news stories impacting V.F. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Richard Carucci bought 30,000 shares at an average price of $17.17, increasing his stake by 9.8%. Insider buying is often viewed as a sign of confidence in the company’s outlook. SEC Form 4 filing

Director Richard Carucci bought 30,000 shares at an average price of $17.17, increasing his stake by 9.8%. Insider buying is often viewed as a sign of confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: V.F. was highlighted by Zacks as a top-ranked value stock, which may be supporting demand from investors looking for undervalued names with potential upside. Zacks value stock article

V.F. was highlighted by Zacks as a top-ranked value stock, which may be supporting demand from investors looking for undervalued names with potential upside. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also notes the stock has been rising as the broader market weakens, suggesting investors may be rotating into V.F. as a relatively defensive or turnaround trade. V.F. market move article

Recent coverage also notes the stock has been rising as the broader market weakens, suggesting investors may be rotating into V.F. as a relatively defensive or turnaround trade. Neutral Sentiment: Older commentary points to ongoing turnaround efforts at the company, but it does not appear to have introduced any new catalyst today. Turnaround focus article

About V.F.

VF Corporation, commonly branded as VF, is a global apparel and footwear company that develops, markets and distributes a diverse portfolio of consumer brands. Its offerings span outdoor and action sports apparel, footwear and accessories under marquee names such as The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Dickies, JanSport and Smartwool. Through a “house of brands” strategy, VF leverages the unique heritage and design expertise of each label to serve distinct lifestyle and performance segments.

Founded in 1899 in Pennsylvania as the Reading Glove and Mitten Manufacturing Company, VF evolved through a series of acquisitions and strategic expansions to become a leading player in the global apparel industry.

Further Reading

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