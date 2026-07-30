Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Director Theodor Werner Freye Sells 800 Shares

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 800 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,388,475. This represents a 22.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of VMI opened at $457.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.41 and a 1 year high of $585.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $536.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.89.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Valmont Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $645.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Valmont Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Valmont Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Valmont Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $587.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VMI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Valmont Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Valmont Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chief Financial Officer John Schwietz purchased 208 shares for approximately $101,117, increasing his direct ownership by 7.47%. The open-market purchase may signal confidence in Valmont’s outlook. SEC insider purchase filing

Chief Financial Officer John Schwietz purchased 208 shares for approximately $101,117, increasing his direct ownership by 7.47%. The open-market purchase may signal confidence in Valmont’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Management’s second-quarter earnings call highlighted continued strength in infrastructure markets. The company recently exceeded quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, with revenue increasing 6.5% year over year, supporting the investment case. Valmont earnings call highlights

Management’s second-quarter earnings call highlighted continued strength in infrastructure markets. The company recently exceeded quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, with revenue increasing 6.5% year over year, supporting the investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Valmont announced a planned transition in board leadership, with longtime director Mogens C. Bay involved in the succession process. The change could improve governance continuity, but the immediate financial impact is unclear. Valmont planned board chair transition

Valmont announced a planned transition in board leadership, with longtime director Mogens C. Bay involved in the succession process. The change could improve governance continuity, but the immediate financial impact is unclear. Neutral Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.77 per share, equivalent to $3.08 annually and a roughly 0.6% yield. The payout reinforces shareholder returns but is unlikely to materially change the stock’s near-term outlook.

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.77 per share, equivalent to $3.08 annually and a roughly 0.6% yield. The payout reinforces shareholder returns but is unlikely to materially change the stock’s near-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 800 shares for approximately $396,000, reducing his direct ownership by 22.19%. While one insider sale is not necessarily fundamental, it creates a negative counterpoint to the CFO’s purchase and may weigh on sentiment. SEC insider sale filing

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc (NYSE: VMI) is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

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