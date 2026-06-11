Insider Selling: Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Insider Sells 3,994 Shares of Stock

Key Points Voya Financial insider Trevor Ogle sold 3,994 shares on June 8 at an average price of $90.00, totaling $359,460. The sale cut his position by 58.04% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

on June 8 at an average price of $90.00, totaling $359,460. The sale cut his position by 58.04% and was made under a pre-arranged plan. The company recently posted stronger-than-expected earnings , reporting $2.26 per share versus the $2.02 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 3.1% year over year to $1.93 billion.

, reporting $2.26 per share versus the $2.02 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 3.1% year over year to $1.93 billion. Voya also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share, payable June 26, implying an annualized payout of $1.88 and a yield of about 2.1%.

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA - Get Free Report) insider Trevor Ogle sold 3,994 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $359,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at $259,830. This represents a 58.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE VOYA opened at $89.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.50 and a 1-year high of $90.54.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.98 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.24%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Voya Financial's payout ratio is 28.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,492,908 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $334,677,000 after acquiring an additional 230,877 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,673,118 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $250,947,000 after acquiring an additional 46,906 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,557,281 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $265,363,000 after acquiring an additional 61,962 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,418,536 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $242,716,000 after acquiring an additional 219,130 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,706,354 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $201,596,000 after acquiring an additional 44,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Voya Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Voya Financial from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Voya Financial

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc (NYSE: VOYA) is a financial services company headquartered in New York City, focused on helping Americans plan, invest and protect their savings. The company traces its roots to the U.S. operations of ING Group, which were spun off in 2013 and rebranded as Voya Financial in 2014. Voya's operations are built around a customer-centric approach, drawing on decades of experience in retirement planning and risk management to serve both individual and institutional clients.

Voya's core business activities span three key segments: Retirement, Investment Management and Employee Benefits.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].