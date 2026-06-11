Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Insider Sells $34,400.00 in Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta insider Colmenares Sergio Raul Martin sold 34,239 shares for about $117,097 , reducing his ownership by roughly 95% .

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta insider Colmenares Sergio Raul Martin sold 34,239 shares for about , reducing his ownership by roughly . Solid recent results: The company recently reported quarterly EPS of $1.25 , well above the $0.40 consensus estimate, on revenue of $76.75 million .

The company recently reported quarterly EPS of , well above the consensus estimate, on revenue of . Dividend and analyst sentiment: Vesta increased its annual dividend to $0.2181 per share, and analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus target price of $40.00.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) insider Carranza Diego Berho sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $34,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,835,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,313,067.36. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Carranza Diego Berho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, Carranza Diego Berho sold 20,000 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $70,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Carranza Diego Berho sold 10,000 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $34,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Carranza Diego Berho sold 200,000 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $682,000.00.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTMX opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $37.41.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $76.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 million. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 111.99% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2181 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 61.0%. This is a positive change from Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta's previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta's payout ratio is currently 4.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 38.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 144,358 shares of the company's stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 86,328 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company's stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 366,102 shares of the company's stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VTMX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, trading as VTMX on the New York Stock Exchange, is a Mexico-based real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of industrial properties. The company's portfolio primarily consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities tailored to multinational corporations, logistics operators and other businesses seeking modern, well-connected industrial space in Mexico.

Vesta's core business activities include the design and construction of build-to-suit projects, the leasing of speculative and multi-tenant properties, and sale-leaseback transactions that convert existing facilities into long-term lease arrangements.

Further Reading

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