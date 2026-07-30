WEX (NYSE:WEX) CAO Sells 1,183 Shares of Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,183 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total value of $208,858.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $867,919.80. The trade was a 19.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $188.38 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $148.86 and its 200-day moving average is $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.29 and a 52 week high of $191.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.27. WEX had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 12.56%.The company had revenue of $753.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. WEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 19.680-20.080 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting WEX

Here are the key news stories impacting WEX this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI product launch strengthens commercial-fleet offering. WEX introduced SecureFuel, an AI-powered capability that uses fleet-card transaction data, real-time vehicle information and predictive models to identify and block potentially unauthorized fuel purchases before approval. The product could improve customer value, reduce fraud losses and support future revenue growth. WEX Introduces SecureFuel AI-Powered Fraud Prevention for Commercial Fleets

WEX introduced SecureFuel, an AI-powered capability that uses fleet-card transaction data, real-time vehicle information and predictive models to identify and block potentially unauthorized fuel purchases before approval. The product could improve customer value, reduce fraud losses and support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent operating performance exceeded expectations. WEX reported second-quarter revenue of $753.5 million, up 14.2% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $5.35 per share versus the $5.08 consensus estimate. The company also provided third-quarter earnings guidance of $5.45 to $5.65 per share and full-year guidance of $19.68 to $20.08, reinforcing the case for continued earnings growth.

WEX reported second-quarter revenue of $753.5 million, up 14.2% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $5.35 per share versus the $5.08 consensus estimate. The company also provided third-quarter earnings guidance of $5.45 to $5.65 per share and full-year guidance of $19.68 to $20.08, reinforcing the case for continued earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst view remains above the current trading level but is mixed. Mizuho reportedly lowered its WEX price target to $215 while maintaining its outlook. That target remains above the stock’s recent level, but the reduction indicates some caution about near-term valuation or growth assumptions. Mizuho cuts WEX stock price target to $215, maintains outlook

Mizuho reportedly lowered its WEX price target to $215 while maintaining its outlook. That target remains above the stock’s recent level, but the reduction indicates some caution about near-term valuation or growth assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Management is scheduled to meet investors. CFO Jagtar Narula will participate in Bank of America’s SMID Cap Executive Insights Event on August 11. The presentation could provide additional commentary on demand, SecureFuel adoption and 2026 guidance, but it is not an immediate financial catalyst. WEX to Participate in the Bank of America 2026 SMID Cap Executive Insights Event

CFO Jagtar Narula will participate in Bank of America’s SMID Cap Executive Insights Event on August 11. The presentation could provide additional commentary on demand, SecureFuel adoption and 2026 guidance, but it is not an immediate financial catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders sold shares. Chief Risk and Compliance Officer Ann Elena Drew sold 3,400 shares worth approximately $598,468, while Chief Accounting Officer Jennifer Kimball sold 1,183 shares worth about $208,859. Recent activity shows 24 insider sales versus one purchase over six months, which could raise concerns about insider confidence, although such transactions may also reflect personal financial planning.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in WEX by 368.1% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 220 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in WEX by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 237 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 255.0% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 355 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in WEX by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 371 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of WEX from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered WEX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $183.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEX

About WEX

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

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