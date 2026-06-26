Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Director Susan Byrne Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Key Points Westwood Holdings Group director Susan Byrne sold 1,300 shares on June 24 at an average price of $18.32, totaling about $23,816. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and she still owns 252,011 shares.

on June 24 at an average price of $18.32, totaling about $23,816. The sale was made under a pre-arranged trading plan, and she still owns 252,011 shares. The stock was trading near $18.29 and had recently moved up 1.2%, with a market cap of $173.57 million. It sits near its 52-week high of $18.99 and above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

and had recently moved up 1.2%, with a market cap of $173.57 million. It sits near its 52-week high of $18.99 and above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Westwood Holdings Group also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, or $0.60 annualized, for a yield of about 3.3%. Institutional ownership remains substantial, with hedge funds and other investors holding 56.64% of the stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG - Get Free Report) Director Susan Byrne sold 1,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $23,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 252,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,841.52. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $18.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.61. Westwood Holdings Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $18.99.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Westwood Holdings Group's dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter worth $63,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 1,277.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,537 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,032 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Westwood Holdings Group to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Westwood Holdings Group

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc is an independent, publicly traded asset management firm founded in 1983 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company offers a range of investment advisory services tailored to institutional, retail, and high-net-worth clients. Westwood's disciplined, value-oriented approach guides its research process across equity and fixed-income markets, with an emphasis on fundamental analysis and long-term risk management.

The firm's product lineup includes U.S.

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