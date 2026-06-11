Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) EVP Karalyn Yearout Sells 522 Shares

Key Points Williams-Sonoma EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 522 shares on June 8 at an average price of $203.07, totaling about $106,003. After the sale, she still held 22,829 shares valued at roughly $4.64 million.

on June 8 at an average price of $203.07, totaling about $106,003. After the sale, she still held 22,829 shares valued at roughly $4.64 million. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan , and it followed a larger sale in April when Yearout sold 2,267 shares.

, and it followed a larger sale in April when Yearout sold 2,267 shares. Williams-Sonoma recently beat quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $1.93 EPS on $1.81 billion in revenue, while also raising its quarterly dividend to $0.76 per share. Analysts currently have a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with a target price of $209.06.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM - Get Free Report) EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 522 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total transaction of $106,002.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,635,885.03. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Karalyn Yearout also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Karalyn Yearout sold 2,267 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $436,374.83.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $207.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.51. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $152.20 and a one year high of $222.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 53.29%. Williams-Sonoma's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma's previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Williams-Sonoma's payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $209.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WSM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5,019.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 89,388 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 87,642 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 972,810 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $174,473,000 after acquiring an additional 89,779 shares during the last quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,605,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,269,461 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $443,566,000 after acquiring an additional 532,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 294,598 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $52,612,000 after acquiring an additional 56,578 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams‑Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi‑brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher‑end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

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