Insider Selling: Block (NYSE:XYZ) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,643,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,652,847.36. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Anthony Mathew Eisen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 29th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $493,320.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $473,400.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $474,780.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $470,100.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $473,460.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $459,960.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $472,620.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 36,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $2,873,880.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $458,400.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total transaction of $473,580.00.

Block Price Performance

NYSE:XYZ opened at $82.30 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.54. The firm's fifty day moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.31.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.Block's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. Research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Block by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company's stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Block by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Block from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Clear Str raised shares of Block to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Block from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Block from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Block

Block Company Profile

Block (NYSE:XYZ) is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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