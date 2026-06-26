Insider Selling: WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) COO Sells 10,000 Shares

Key Points WidePoint COO Todd Dzyak sold 10,000 shares on Thursday at an average price of $24.00, generating $240,000 and reducing his direct stake by about 7.97% to 115,436 shares.

on Thursday at an average price of $24.00, generating $240,000 and reducing his direct stake by about 7.97% to 115,436 shares. Dzyak also sold another 10,000 shares two days earlier at $15.00 per share, indicating a recent pattern of insider selling.

at $15.00 per share, indicating a recent pattern of insider selling. WidePoint shares were up 14.6% and the company recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.01, beating expectations, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $8.67.

WidePoint Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY - Get Free Report) COO Todd Dzyak sold 10,000 shares of WidePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,464. This represents a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Todd Dzyak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Todd Dzyak sold 10,000 shares of WidePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

WidePoint Trading Up 14.6%

NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $20.20 on Friday. WidePoint Corporation has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $24.30. The company's 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.99 and a beta of 1.81.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $40.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $37.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WidePoint Corporation will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WYY shares. Zacks Research raised shares of WidePoint from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of WidePoint in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WYY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,513 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the 4th quarter worth $1,051,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in WidePoint by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,098 shares of the technology company's stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint in the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WidePoint by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,777 shares of the technology company's stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a provider of secure mobility management and identity management solutions. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, the company delivers a range of managed services designed to help organizations control and secure their telecommunications and IT environments. Since its inception in the late 1990s, WidePoint has focused on helping businesses and government agencies optimize their mobile device portfolios and ensure regulatory compliance.

WidePoint's core offerings include mobile device management, telecom expense management, and unified endpoint security.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].