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Donald James Streu Buys 10,000 Shares of Condor Energies (TSE:CDR) Stock

June 16, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Director Donald James Streu bought 10,000 shares of Condor Energies at an average price of C$2.74 each, a transaction worth C$27,400.
  • After the purchase, Streu’s holdings increased to 829,789 shares, boosting his ownership by 1.22%.
  • Condor Energies stock was down 4.6% and opened at C$2.67, while the company recently reported a quarterly loss of C($0.05) per share on revenue of C$19.46 million.

Condor Energies Inc. (TSE:CDR - Get Free Report) Director Donald James Streu acquired 10,000 shares of Condor Energies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.74 per share, with a total value of C$27,400.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 829,789 shares in the company, valued at C$2,273,621.86. This represents a 1.22% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Condor Energies Stock Down 4.6%

TSE CDR opened at C$2.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$214.09 million, a PE ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.29. Condor Energies Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$3.45.

Condor Energies (TSE:CDR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.46 million for the quarter.

About Condor Energies

(Get Free Report)

Condor Energies is an internationally focused, publicly traded energy transition company that is uniquely positioned on the doorstep of European and Asian markets. With producing natural gas and condensate assets in Uzbekistan, an ongoing initiative to construct and operate Central Asia's first LNG facility in Kazakhstan, and a separate initiative to develop and produce lithium brine in Kazakhstan, we've built a strong foundation for reserves, production and cashflow growth while also striving to minimize our environmental footprint.

Further Reading

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