Stephen Alan Scholtz Sells 6,000 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM - Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) insider Stephen Alan Scholtz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.70, for a total value of C$976,200.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.0%

CM opened at C$162.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$148.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$153.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$139.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$95.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$163.59.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM - Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.01 billion for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 18.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.4127341 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$147.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.50 to C$155.50 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$152.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world.

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