Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares

Key Points Insider selling: Capital Power insider Jason Daniel Comandante sold 1,500 shares on June 24 at an average price of C$74.88, bringing in C$112,320. After the sale, he still held 8,711 shares.

Capital Power insider Jason Daniel Comandante sold 1,500 shares on June 24 at an average price of C$74.88, bringing in C$112,320. After the sale, he still held 8,711 shares. Recent trading activity: Comandante also sold 1,276 shares on June 1 at C$70.89, indicating repeated insider selling over the past month.

Comandante also sold 1,276 shares on June 1 at C$70.89, indicating repeated insider selling over the past month. Stock and analyst backdrop: Capital Power shares were up 0.4% and traded near their 52-week high, while analysts currently have a Buy consensus with an average price target of C$78.56.

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX - Get Free Report) insider Jason Daniel Comandante sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.88, for a total value of C$112,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$652,279.68. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their position.

Jason Daniel Comandante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Jason Daniel Comandante sold 1,276 shares of Capital Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.89, for a total value of C$90,455.64.

Capital Power Stock Up 0.4%

CPX stock opened at C$74.76 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is C$68.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.09. The stock has a market cap of C$11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -679.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.00. Capital Power Co. has a twelve month low of C$54.03 and a twelve month high of C$75.70.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 2.8197088 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Desjardins set a C$82.00 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock a "top pick" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Capital Power from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$78.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Capital Power

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented power producer with approximately 12 GW of power generation at 32 facilities, plus battery energy storage across North America. We prioritize safely delivering reliable and affordable power communities can depend on, building lower-carbon power systems, and creating balanced solutions for our energy future.

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