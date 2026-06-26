TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Insider Sells C$147,585.00 in Stock

Key Points Insider sale: TC Energy insider Yvonne Frame-Zawalykut sold 1,500 shares on June 24 at an average price of C$98.39, totaling C$147,585 .

TC Energy insider Yvonne Frame-Zawalykut sold 1,500 shares on June 24 at an average price of C$98.39, totaling . Stock and financial snapshot: TRP opened at C$99.60, near its 12-month high of C$100.18, and the company reported quarterly EPS of C$0.99 on revenue of C$3.86 billion. It also carries a high debt-to-equity ratio of 224.52.

TRP opened at C$99.60, near its 12-month high of C$100.18, and the company reported quarterly EPS of C$0.99 on revenue of C$3.86 billion. It also carries a high debt-to-equity ratio of 224.52. Analyst sentiment: Wall Street remains cautious overall, with an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$89.86, even as several firms raised targets and one upgraded the stock to Hold from Sell.

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP - Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) insider Yvonne Frame-Zawalykut sold 1,500 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.39, for a total transaction of C$147,585.00.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP stock opened at C$99.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.52. The firm has a market cap of C$103.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$92.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$85.41. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$63.34 and a 12-month high of C$100.18.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP - Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.86 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 21.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.5490515 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$88.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a C$103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$86.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD set a C$98.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TC Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$89.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on TC Energy

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corp operates as an energy infrastructure company, consisting of pipeline and power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Its pipeline network consists of over 92,600 kilometers (57,500 miles) of natural gas pipeline, along with 4,900 kilometers (3,000) miles) from the Keystone Pipeline system. The company also owns or has interests in 11 power-generation facilities with a capacity of 6,600 megawatts.

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