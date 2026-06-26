WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Director Buys C$62,615.28 in Stock

Key Points Director Pascale Sourisse bought 364 shares of WSP Global at C$172.02 each, spending C$62,615.28 and increasing her holdings by 69.47% to 888 shares.

bought 364 shares of WSP Global at C$172.02 each, spending C$62,615.28 and increasing her holdings by 69.47% to 888 shares. WSP Global recently reported quarterly earnings of C$2.21 per share on revenue of C$4.55 billion, while analysts currently expect about 9.57 EPS for the full fiscal year.

on revenue of C$4.55 billion, while analysts currently expect about 9.57 EPS for the full fiscal year. The company declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.375 per share, payable July 15, representing an annualized yield of 0.9% and a payout ratio of 20.46%.

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP - Get Free Report) Director Pascale Sourisse purchased 364 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$172.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,615.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$152,753.76. This represents a 69.47% increase in their ownership of the stock.

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of WSP opened at C$173.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.04. WSP Global Inc. has a 12 month low of C$170.85 and a 12 month high of C$291.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$199.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$226.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.20.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter. WSP Global had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm had revenue of C$4.55 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that WSP Global Inc. will post 9.5687404 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. WSP Global's payout ratio is currently 20.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their price target on WSP Global from C$328.00 to C$318.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$316.00 to C$325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$334.00 to C$305.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$345.00 to C$315.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$335.00 to C$330.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$313.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSP Global

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].